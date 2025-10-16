Trump Claims PM Modi Has Agreed 'India Will Not Buy Russian Oil'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, calling it a “big step” toward isolating Moscow economically.

India has become one of the largest customers for Russian seaborne crude since Western governments imposed sanctions after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. “I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing,” Trump told reporters at a White House event.

“All we want from President Putin is to stop this — stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he’s killing a lot of Russians,” Trump said. “The hatred of the two leaders (Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin) is a lot, it’s an obstacle... But I think we’ll get them. If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier... They will not be buying oil from Russia and they’ll go back to Russia after the war is over.”

While India is yet to release a statement, Trump’s remarks, if confirmed, could indicate a major adjustment in India’s energy strategy.