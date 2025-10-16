Trump Claims PM Modi Has Agreed 'India Will Not Buy Russian Oil'
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, calling it a “big step” toward isolating Moscow economically.
India has become one of the largest customers for Russian seaborne crude since Western governments imposed sanctions after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. “I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing,” Trump told reporters at a White House event.
“All we want from President Putin is to stop this — stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he’s killing a lot of Russians,” Trump said. “The hatred of the two leaders (Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin) is a lot, it’s an obstacle... But I think we’ll get them. If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier... They will not be buying oil from Russia and they’ll go back to Russia after the war is over.”
While India is yet to release a statement, Trump’s remarks, if confirmed, could indicate a major adjustment in India’s energy strategy.
Trump, who has pressed to limit Russia’s oil revenue, had imposed tariffs on Indian exports to the United States after trade talks had initially stalled. A 25% duty was introduced earlier this year, followed by another 25% increase that the administration linked to India’s continued crude purchases from Russia.
India has long defended its right to purchase energy wherever it finds favorable terms, saying its decisions are driven by domestic demand rather than politics. Since the war began, New Delhi has balanced its historic ties with Moscow against growing strategic cooperation with Washington.
“I think they were great... Modi is a great man,” Trump said. “He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (PM Modi) loves Trump... I have watched India for years. It’s an incredible country and every single year you would have a new leader... My friend has been there now for a long time and he’s assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia,” Trump made his comments while discussing U.S. ambassador-designate Sergio Gor’s recent meeting with Modi.
Trump said Modi could not halt the oil imports “immediately” but added that “the process is going to be over soon.”
(With inputs from ANI.)