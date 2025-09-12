Trump Admits 50% Tariffs On India Caused Rift, Says 'Not An Easy Thing To Do'

The India-US relations have turned into a rollercoaster ride with various twists and turns in recent months. Ahead of the resumption of trade talks between the two countries, US President Donald Trump admitted that the 50% tariffs on India had caused a rift.

"India was the biggest customer, but I put a 50% tariff on them as they buy oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. It's a big deal. This caused a rift with India. This is a European problem more than our problem," Trump told Fox News.

In the same interview, Trump repeated his claim that his presidency has ended multiple conflicts across the globe, including the face-off between India and Pakistan in May. Notably, New Delhi had earlier rejected his claim.