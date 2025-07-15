Trade Talks: Trump Says Will Have Access Into India, Working On Same Line As Indonesia

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the country is "going to have access" into India, and is working on a trade pact with the South Asian economy on the similar lines as done with Indonesia.

The comments came while he briefed reporters outside the White House, after announcing a "great" trade deal with Indonesia. Under the pact, Indonesian imports will be subjected to a 19% levy, whereas no tariff will be imposed on US exports to the country, Trump claimed.

An Indonesia-like trade pact can subject Indian imports to tariffs below 20%.

“We will have full access into Indonesia,” the US president said. “India basically is working along that same line. We’re going to have access into India,” Trump said.

The 19% tariff on Indonesia is significantly lower as against the 32% tariff he announced against the country last week, after the July 9 deadline to ink the trade agreement was missed.

India, which is currently in its fifth round of trade negotiations with the US, was not included among the countries which were issued tariff letters last week by the Trump administration.