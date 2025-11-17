Trade Deficit Woes: Ajay Kedia Calls For Separate Industrial Versus Investment Demand Of Gold, Silver

Gold and silver had driven India’s trade deficit wider in October, through an extraordinary jump in the imports of these precious metals.

To manage the significant impact of gold and silver imports on the trade deficit, the government must clearly segregate investment demand from consumption demand in precious metals, according to Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisories.

Gold imports soared 199.2% in October, touching $14.7 billion as compared to $4.9 billion in the same month last year. Despite high international gold prices, India saw strong festive buying consumer demand ahead of Deepavali, contributing heavily to the surge.

Kedia pointed out that the current import figures for bullion are reminiscent of 2014, when the country imported nearly 1,000 tonnes. "It is a non-productive import as it's not like an electronic item, oil or something that is consumed."