Trade Deficit Narrows In November As Imports Fall

India's trade deficit narrowed in November, as imports saw a sharp fall on a sequential basis.

The trade gap widened to $20.6 billion in November, compared with $31.46 billion in October, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.

Exports fell 2.8% annually to $33.9 billion.

Imports fell 4.3% annually to $54.5 billion.

Exports rose 0.98% month-on-month in November.

Imports fell 16.2% month-on-month.

November shows the positive trend of green shoots stabilising, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said in a press briefing on Friday. India is holding fort, despite global slowdown in trade, he said.

"Despite interest rates not softening, global trade slowing down and global conflict aggravating, if you look at the world and figures for India, we have done very well," Barthwal said.