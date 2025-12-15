Trade Deficit Narrows In November As Imports Decline; US Export Rise Despite Tariffs

India's trade deficit narrowed in November, driven by higher exports and dip in exports. The combined trade deficit was $24.53 billion last month, compared to $31.92 billion in the same period last year, as per data released by the government on Monday.

The government attributed the decline in deficit to engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewellery.

Overall exports rose 1.35% to $73.99 billion from $64.05 billion in November 2024. Imports fell to $80.63 billion to $81.1 billion. This was also the best ever November so far for merchandise exports at $38.13 billion.

"Seeing meaningful reduction in imports of gold, coal, petroleum," said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Agarwal further said that November has been a good month in terms of import-export. "November has evened out losses in October, looking good for the FY now," he added.

US exports have gone up $1.3 billion in November despite tariffs, Agrawal added. China has seen $1 billion exports and Spain, UAE, Tanzania are among geographies doing well.