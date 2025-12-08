Top Paymasters In India: Investment Banking GCCs Offer Highest Salaries In BFSI Sector, Study Finds

Investment Banking GCCs, or global capability centres, are offering the highest salaries within the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, according to a study by Careernet.

As per the report titled 'BFSI GCCs in India: Salary Benchmarks and Market Trends', investment banking took the lead, displaying "the steepest salary growth" when it came to elevation in job titles and responsibilities.

The report noted that the factors firms consider when providing financial compensation are digital maturity, the strategic contribution of technology to business outcomes, and the scarcity and criticality of niche technical skills.

Job roles within investment banking that involve more technology usage and tech-specific knowledge, such as data scientists, full-stack developers, big data engineers, and DevOps engineers saw the sharpest salary hikes.

Retail and commercial banking, and financial services sectors trailed behind, with the report observing "steady and consistent" salary increases, and "balanced compensation" for services rendered.