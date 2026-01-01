Tobacco Tax Hike: 40% GST From Feb. 1, Govt Clarifies Excise Duty Based on Machine Capacity, Not Production

The government on Thursday notified that additional excise duty on tobacco products, and a health cess on pan masala will be levied effective Feb. 1.

The new levies on tobacco and pan masala will be over and above the GST rate and will replace the compensation cess which is currently being levied on such 'sin goods'.

From Feb 1, pan masala, cigarettes, tobacco and similar products will attract a GST rate of 40%, while 'bidis' will attract 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a government notification.

On top of this, a Health and National Security Cess will be levied on pan masala, while tobacco and related products will attract additional excise duty.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday also notified the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026.

In Dec. 2025, the Parliament approved two Bills that allowed the levy of the new Health and National Security Cess on pan masala manufacturing and the excise duty on tobacco.

However, the government on Wednesday notified that Feb. 1 will be the implementation date for these levies and the current GST compensation cess, levied at varying rates, will cease to exist after Feb.1.