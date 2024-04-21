Government Must Release ‘White Paper’ On Freebies By Political Parties: Ex-RBI Chief Subbarao

The Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister should come out with a 'White Paper' to generate a consensus among political parties on the issue of giveaways or freebies, former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao has said, adding that there has to be a thorough debate on how to impose restraints on political parties in this regard. He also said the public should be made more aware of the cost and benefits of these freebies and that it is the responsibility of the government to educate the population on this.