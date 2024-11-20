Three Non-Independent Directors Of Vodafone Resigns From Indus Towers

Three non-independent directors of Vodafone—Ravinder Takkar, Sunil Sood and Thomas Reisten—have tendered their respective resignations as of Monday, Indus Towers said in an exchange filing.

The resignation of all three non-executive and non-independent directors was because of cessation of board appointment rights of Vodafone shareholders.

Both Takkar and Sood also held respective committee positions at Vodafone.

This has come as earlier this year, Vodafone Group sold 18% stake in Indus Towers for about Rs 15,300 crore. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel increased its stake by acquiring by 1% stake in Indus Towers.

As of September end, Airtel owns 50.00% stake in Indus Towers, according to data available on the bourses.