The Worst Is Over For Rupee; Jefferies Sees It At Around 90 Per US Dollar For Next 12 Months

The worst is over for the Indian rupee after the currency remained its position as the worst performer among major economies for the ongoing calendar year, Jefferies said in its India strategy note. The global brokerage sees it staying at around 90 per US dollar for the next 12 months.

The dollar index, which gauges the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, will likely be softer and stay below the 100-mark, according to Jefferies. This is a positive for the Indian unit.

India's current account deficit is estimated to be 0.5% of the GDP for financial year 2026 and 0.6% for financial year 2027. The CAD levels are the best for in past 20 years, according to the brokerage. Low oil prices and strong service exports are the main reasons behind such low CAD levels.

Apart from low oil prices, India has significantly lowered oil usage. It's down to 450 million barrels per $1 trillion GDP from 1,161 million, Jefferies said.

More over India's gold and silver import declined 4% on the year during April–September, 2025 amid a 23% surge in gold prices. The decline indicated that there is a shift in India's household savings and consumption, Jefferies said.