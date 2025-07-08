The US Is Losing The Electrification Race To Asia

The US is lagging developing nations in Asia in the race to electrify — and that gap may increase if lawmakers decide to add duties on new solar and wind farms to pay for President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

A new report from clean energy think tank Ember finds that countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh are growing their share of electricity in the total energy mix faster than the US. Since 2000, China has doubled electricity’s share as a proportion of primary energy to nearly a quarter, while the US and Europe have stagnated.

“Electrification is the more consequential race today” for countries looking to grow their economies, says Daan Walter, researcher at Ember. Electricity doesn’t just help increase efficiency and lower costs of operation, he says. Industries supporting electrification, such as electric-car manufacturing and heat-pump installers, are also growing faster than other sectors.