The Curious Case Of Labubu Economics

Imagine this: silk Prada scarves, Dior kitten heels, and a Miu Miu bag, but with a plush toy peeking out, all big eyes, pastel fur, rabbit ears, and a toothy grin. It’s playful, it’s cute-ish, and it’s pure recession-core couture.

You know that theory where they say when inflation is high, people tend to buy small indulgences that give them a sense of luxury without needing to sell a kidney? Economists call that the “lipstick effect.”

And we’ve seen that happen multiple times, like during the 2001 recession, when Estée Lauder reported a rise in lipstick sales.

Fast-forward to 2025, and people are buying a devilish elf-looking plush toy bag charm called Labubu for anywhere between $10 and $950, sometimes even more, all thanks to celebrity endorsements from BLACKPINK’s Lisa to Dua Lipa to Rihanna. These toys are sold in blind boxes, meaning you don’t even know what version you're buying until you open it. It’s luck of the draw, which only adds fuel to the collector’s high.

Now the question is, apart from do people actually think this toy is cute, or are they just following a fad?, is the collectables craze making a serious comeback? Or are Labubus the new lipstick?

Because we’ve seen versions of this before. Remember Pokémon cards? What began as schoolyard swaps turned into a full-blown collector frenzy, with cards selling for hundreds, sometimes thousands. The logic isn't all that different. A small, emotionally charged object that offered surprise, status and a sense of control. Labubu fits right into that playbook.

You might wonder how a mischievous-looking monster doll could qualify as a “luxury” product or even serve as a yardstick for inflation. But when a life-sized Labubu sold for over $150,000 (that’s Rs 1.2 crore, by the way) in a blind box in Beijing just this week, and dolls are hanging off everything from Bottegas to Birkins, you start to understand that this isn’t just about cuteness.

Labubu was created by artist Kasing Lung in partnership with Chinese toymaker Pop Mart. It's based on a character from Lung’s 2015 book series The Monsters, inspired by Nordic folklore, a forest-dwelling goblin with a face only a mother (or Gen Z) could love. And if you check Pop Mart’s website right now? Almost every Labubu is sold out.