Ten Public Banks Assign Rs 11,617-Crore NPAs To India's 'Bad Bank' In 2023

The Gross NPA of the ten banks amounted to Rs 3.65 lakh crore as on Sept. 30.

NARCL, better known as the 'bad bank', manages and disposes of the stressed assets of banks. Established in 2021, the bad bank acquired its first such loan in January 2023.

In some of the accounts assigned to NARCL, corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is also on-going, he said.

"...Recovery will be effected in these accounts after the resolution plans get approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. In remaining accounts, NARCL has recovered Rs 16.64 crore, as on 30.11.2023," Karad said.