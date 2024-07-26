Tax Devolution: Southern States Should Acknowledge Cheap Labour, Capital Movement, Says FM | Exclusive

Southern states in India with higher socio-economic development should put forward their expectations regarding tax devolution to the Finance Commission, but also acknowledge the role of free labour and capital mobility in their progress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

"All southern states will have to put across their developmental indicators over the years. They will have to be measured differently as per their developmental indicators -- incentivised in some fashion, or not discouraged," Sitharaman told NDTV's Editor-in Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

Tax devolution may become a contentious issue as the 16th Finance Commission—a constitutional body—is slated to make its recommendations public by October next year, covering an award period of five years from April 1, 2026.

Some southern states, run by non-NDA parties, have expressed concerns over a probable decline in their share of revenues due to better-managed population growth relative to states in the north and east.