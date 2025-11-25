Tax Cuts Dent Revenue Growth, Less Scope For Fiscal Policy Support To Economy: Moody's

Moody's Ratings on Tuesday said tax cuts in the current fiscal has dented India's revenue growth, leaving less scope for fiscal policy support for the economy.

"Revenue growth has been fairly weak and there are probably some constraints in terms of fiscal consolidation ... We have seen some tax cuts as well, and that is additionally weighing on revenue growth. There is probably less scope for fiscal policy support for the economy," Moody's ratings vice president - senior credit officer, Sovereign Risk Martin Petch said at a webinar.