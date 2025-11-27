Tax Body To Expand 'NUDGE' Campaign In December With 25,000 High-Risk Cases Under Radar

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will expand its "NUDGE" campaign in December, with approximately 25,000 high-risk cases likely to come under the taxation body's radar.

Under this campaign, big corporates whose employees have foreign assets and have not disclosed are also being brought on board to sensitise taxpayers. The CBDT will give violators a final opportunity to voluntarily disclose any undisclosed foreign assets, before they face severe penalties under the Black Money Act.

The department has already assessed roughly 1,080 cases and successfully raised a demand of approximately Rs 40,000 crore as of June 2025, under the first phase of NUDGE campaign.

This step by the Income Tax Department leverages highly detailed intelligence received through global data exchange mechanisms, according to sources within the CBDT.

⁠Industry bodies, ICAI and associations have also been requested to create awareness. The launch of the NUDGE campaign focuses on maximising compliance and recovering lost revenue from overseas holdings.