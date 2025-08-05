Tax Arrears Worth Nearly Rs 55 Lakh Crore Pending As On June 30: Govt

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "The total amount of tax arrears pending as on June 2025, under indirect taxes is over Rs 7.01 lakh crore and under direct taxes is over Rs 47.52 lakh crore." Cumulatively, direct and indirect tax arrears stood at Rs 54.53 lakh crore as of June 30.