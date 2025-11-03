'Tariffs Beyond Goods To Services': Raghuram Rajan Sees US HIRE Act As India's Big Worry

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan expressed concerns regarding the US mulling over implementing the Halting Relocation of Employment Act.

He remarked that it may have more severe ramifications for the Indian economy in comparison to the hike in H-1B visa fee to $100,000.

According to Rajan, who was being interviewed by DeKoder, the act would entail the US imposing a 25% tax on outsourced payments made to workers outside of the US for services rendered within the nation. It will prohibit businesses from claiming these payments as tax-deductible expenses.

This "creeping of tariffs beyond goods to services" will be a major concern for India, according to the ex-RBI governor.

"One of our biggest concerns is not so much the goods tariffs but whether they try and find ways of imposing tariffs on services. This is a threat,” he said," Rajan said.

If implemented, the revenue from this taxation will go to a Domestic Workforce Fund for training and apprenticeship programmes for US residents.

"How that'll be implemented is anybody’s question, but this creeping of tariffs beyond goods to services to Indian visitors into the US through the H-1B route – these are all concerns," Rajan stated.

Despite the intention to create more jobs domestically, and to discourage US businesses from outsourcing jobs abroad, this act may also pose challenges to India's services sector as they would face a loss in business as a result.