Tariff Uncertainties Pose Downside Risk To Overall Demand In India's Economy: RBI Bulletin

Further, RBI said the inflation outlook for the near term has become more benign than anticipated earlier.

"Headline inflation, driven by muted food price pressures supported by favourable base effects, are likely to soften further below the 4% target in the second quarter before inching up in the last quarter of the financial year. Overall, the average headline inflation this year is expected to remain significantly below the target. Monetary policy, going forward, would continue to maintain a close vigil on the incoming data and the evolving domestic growth-inflation dynamics to chart out the appropriate monetary policy path," the bulletin said.