Tariff Pressures Persist, But Rice, Textiles And Marine Exports Hold Ground

India’s key labour-intensive export sectors including rice, textiles and marine products are managing to hold ground despite a tight global tariff environment, signalling growing diversification and resilience among exporters, according to Commerce Ministry officials.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said textile exports have remained stable even amid tariff headwinds, reflecting efforts by exporters to diversify markets and reduce over-dependence on any single geography. "Despite challenges, we are able to hold our ground in textiles. This shows that exporters have diversified," the official said.

Rice exports continue to face a “tight situation” due to tariff pressures and market uncertainties, but shipments have so far been sustained. Officials said no evidence of dumping is seen with regards to rice exports.

Marine exports, which have significant exposure to the US, have shown particular resilience. Around one-third of India’s marine export basket is US-bound, and shipments to the American market are holding up despite tariffs. At the same time, strong demand from alternative markets has helped offset pressure.

Marine exports have recorded nearly 20% growth, driven largely by Europe and ASEAN markets, providing a cushion against tariff-related stress in the US. Officials said this diversification has helped exporters manage risks and sustain volumes.

Overall, the performance of rice, textile and marine exports suggests that while tariffs continue to pose challenges, Indian exporters are adapting through market diversification and product resilience, helping limit the downside impact in key sectors.