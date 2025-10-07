Tariff-Hit India, Brazil Talk To Expand Preferential Trade Pact

India and Brazil undertook talks for the expansion of a preferential trade pact, with market access issues and areas of cooperation in pharmaceutical and banking sectors, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

These topics were discussed during the India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism Meeting in New Delhi.

Both countries were hit by reciprocal tariffs as high as 50% by the US. India had a 25% tariff on its goods and services as a part of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs policy where 10% tariffs were imposed as a baseline on every country.

The US imposed another 25% tariffs on India for purchasing crude oil from Russia, bringing the total amount to 50%. Trump accused India of "funding" Russia's war against Ukraine.

Brazil was also tariffed at 10% at the baseline with an additional 40% tariffs imposed over Trump's disapproval of the sentencing of Jair Bolsonaro the former president of Brazil to 27 years of prison time for attempting to overturn the 2022 election results which he lost to Lula De Silva.