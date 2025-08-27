Targeted Fiscal Support Key For Indian SMEs Amid US Tariffs, Says Asia Group’s Ashok Malik

India needs to focus on targeted fiscal support to keep small and medium-sized businesses afloat amid the impact of Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs, Ashok Malik, partner at The Asia Group, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Malik acknowledged the strain in the relationship caused by recent tariff hikes, while emphasising that the US remains an unmatched consumption hub for India. Though this demand cannot be easily replaced, he suggested that India may begin adopting a diversification policy.

“For India we've had a trade deal with the UK….more importantly, we should look to close at least an early harvest deal with the EU….and we also need to find a way of engaging with countries to our East….with the ASEAN countries…that should certainly be on the agenda after we conclude the EU deal,” he said.

Malik highlighted that the additional 25% tariffs that came into effect on Aug. 27, taking the total duty on Indian imports to 50%, could be lifted sooner or later under President Trump, but the bilateral trade deal challenge remains. According to him, there are two key dimensions to the recent US tariff hike on Indian exports. Firstly, India is not heavily dependent on merchandise exports and secondly, some sectors will face challenges.