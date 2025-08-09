Tamil Nadu's Textile Exporters To US Choose 'Wait And Watch' Mode; Some Pause Production

Subramanian said, "Right now, they (manufacturers who export to the US) have halted production. It will be severely impacting us (the trade). We are adopting a wait and watch strategy for the next two weeks." Asked on orders that had already been received, he said, "it has been put on hold as per the buyers' decision. We are just holding the stock..." Further, the TEA top official said. "Exporters making standalone shipments to the United States will be facing severe hardship due to imposition of tariff." On the immediate plans for the industry vis-a-vis US tariffs, he said, 'We will wait for the next couple of weeks. After that we will convey our position to the Central and State governments.' Answering a question, he said the industry has a good opportunity to export to the United Kingdom following the signing of the FTA. "There is a good chance for us to explore that market also." he said.