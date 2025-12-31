Tamil Nadu Extends 100% Road Tax Exemption For Electric Vehicles Till Dec 2027

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended its 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for all battery-operated electric vehicles (EVs) until Dec. 31, 2027. This two-year extension, effective from Jan 1, 2026, covers both transport and non-transport EVs, as outlined in a recent government notification under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974.

The decision was announced by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "TamilNadu has extended 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for all electric vehicles till 31 December 2027 aligning with our deep rooted sustainability focus ! This decision by Honourable CM, Tamil Nadu Thiru M.K Stalin avargal reinforces our commitment to support EV adoption, affordability and manufacturing at scale." [sic]

Rajaa informed that the policy reinforces Tamil Nadu's commitment to EV adoption, affordability, and large-scale manufacturing, noting that EV penetration in the state has reached 7.8% in 2025, with room for growth through improved charging infrastructure and greener supply chains.

"Even as global markets face volatility and pressure on clean mobility investments, Tamil Nadu keeps its signal clear and stable," he concluded the post.