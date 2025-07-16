'Swarna Andhra Pradesh': Chandrababu Naidu Unveils $2.4-Trillion Vision For 2047

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for an economic transformation with the launch of the Swarna Andhra Pradesh @2047 vision, which aims to grow the state's economy from $174 billion in 2023-24 to $2.4 trillion by 2047.

The comprehensive roadmap, released by the Task Force on Economic Development, is chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and co-led by Tata Sons Executive Chairperson N Chandrasekaran.

The report calls for a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.4% over the next two decades. It projects that Andhra Pradesh's economy will more than double to $379 billion by 2031.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, noted that Andhra Pradesh's growth will be central to India's target of becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047. "Andhra Pradesh, endowed with rich natural resources, strategic location and a growing industrial base coupled with strong political will certainly, has the potential to be one of the champion states and contribute substantially towards India’s dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

Key to this vision is the state's strong geographic and economic base. With the third-longest coastline in India (1,053 km), three major industrial corridors — Visakhapatnam–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru — and 50,573 acres of industrial land banks, Andhra Pradesh is well-placed to become India's logistics and manufacturing gateway to the East, as per the report.

The report identifies priority sectors including: