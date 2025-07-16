'Swarna Andhra Pradesh': Chandrababu Naidu Unveils $2.4-Trillion Vision For 2047
Andhra Pradesh is well-placed to become India's logistics and manufacturing gateway to the East, as per the report.
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for an economic transformation with the launch of the Swarna Andhra Pradesh @2047 vision, which aims to grow the state's economy from $174 billion in 2023-24 to $2.4 trillion by 2047.
The comprehensive roadmap, released by the Task Force on Economic Development, is chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and co-led by Tata Sons Executive Chairperson N Chandrasekaran.
The report calls for a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.4% over the next two decades. It projects that Andhra Pradesh's economy will more than double to $379 billion by 2031.
Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, noted that Andhra Pradesh's growth will be central to India's target of becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047. "Andhra Pradesh, endowed with rich natural resources, strategic location and a growing industrial base coupled with strong political will certainly, has the potential to be one of the champion states and contribute substantially towards India’s dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.
Key to this vision is the state's strong geographic and economic base. With the third-longest coastline in India (1,053 km), three major industrial corridors — Visakhapatnam–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru — and 50,573 acres of industrial land banks, Andhra Pradesh is well-placed to become India's logistics and manufacturing gateway to the East, as per the report.
The report identifies priority sectors including:
Electronics & Semiconductors: AP aims to build on the Sri City model to develop hi-tech clusters, including fabs, energy storage and display units, while also fostering a drone manufacturing ecosystem.
Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences: Plans include fast-tracking the MedTech Zone, setting up testing and certification centres, and promoting clinical research and trials.
Food Processing: The state will leverage its leadership in aquaculture and horticulture to scale up value-added processing. Decentralised food parks, cold chains, and MSME training will be key components.
Automobiles & EVs: A shift toward EVs will be supported through demand and supply-side incentives, including dedicated EV parks, capital subsidies for charging infrastructure, and export-oriented R&D hubs.
Renewable Energy: With significant solar and wind potential, the state aims to lead India’s green hydrogen and ammonia production.
Tourism: Theme-based tourism including spiritual, coastal, and heritage circuits is seen as a growth pillar, with infrastructure investments and promotional campaigns like "Discover Andhra Pradesh" underway.
Blue Economy: The state will launch a dedicated blue economy policy, map marine resources, and explore deep-sea mining and biotechnology opportunities.
Advanced Manufacturing: Focus areas include AI, robotics, IoT, and additive manufacturing, backed by collaborations like those seen in the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone.
District-Level Strategy: Localising Growth
An analysis identified 15 top-performing districts, including Visakhapatnam, NTR, Tirupati, Krishna and Eluru, that currently account for 72% of the state's economy. These districts are expected to contribute $1.7 trillion by 2047, and plans for each include tailored growth levers such as:
Visakhapatnam: Blue economy, data centres, marine product processing.
Tirupati: AI solutions, robotics, and consumer electronics.
Krishna: Port-linked growth, tourism, and petrochemicals.
Guntur: Agro-processing and med-tech innovation.
Ananthapuramu & Sri Sathyasai: Clean energy, EVs, and spiritual tourism.
Building Enablers: Governance, Skills, Infrastructure
The report emphasises a strong reform push across these key enablers:
Ease & Speed of Doing Business: The state aims to restore investor confidence through digitised approvals, legislative protection for past incentives, and a monitoring cell to track policy execution.
Infrastructure: Plans include multimodal logistics parks in Visakhapatnam and Ananthapuramu, integrated industrial parks, dry ports, freight corridors, and EV charging infrastructure. The Amaravati Ring Road has been identified as a fast-track priority project.
Skills & Education: Sector-specific skilling policies, industry-academia collaboration, AI-enabled training tools, and rural innovation centres are proposed to prepare a future-ready workforce.
MSME Support: With over 8.6 lakh MSMEs, the state plans to improve access to credit, support R&D and digital marketing, and streamline land allocation for cluster development.