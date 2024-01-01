Supporting Regulatory Framework Needed To Harness Benefits Of AI: RBI Deputy Governor

In the financial sector, he said, "We are seeing several banks and non-banks experimenting with AI. Global experience, so far, however, suggests that such deployment is mostly limited to back-office work and optimisation of business processes to deliver efficiency gains."

Some of the banks have also deployed AI solution to manage compliance requirements, which are routine, for identification of patterns in transactions or payments to detect money laundering attempts or for facilitating cross-border transactions and settlements, he said.