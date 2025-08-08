Subsidised LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Scheme Cut From 12 To Nine

The government has reduced the number of subsidised liquified petroleum gas cylinders provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujiwala Yojana Scheme from 12 to nine per year, even as it approved a Rs 12,060-crore outlay for the scheme for the current fiscal.

Eligible households will now receive a Rs 300 subsidy per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to nine refills annually. Those using 5 kg cylinders will get proportionately pro-rated support, the government said in a release issued Friday.

Launched in 2016, PMUY provides deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households. Under Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and stove are also given free of cost.