'Step Towards Transparency': CBIC Merges 31 Customs Duty Notifications Into One

In a key clarification to insurers, the CBIC said that input tax credit will not be allowed on individual life and health insurance premiums that are exempted under the goods and services.

"No ITC on exempt individual life and health insurance premiums," the tax authority had told insurers.

Along with this CBIC also issued a clarification on how post-sale or secondary discounts will be treated under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The move, aimed at ensuring uniformity across tax administrations, addresses long-pending industry doubts.

Therein it explained that discounts given by manufacturers to dealers for competitive pricing are not considered as GST for further supplies to customers. These are treated as simple price reductions, not as inducements for additional services.

Moreover, if a manufacturer has an agreement with an end customer to sell at a discounted rate, and issues a credit note to enable the dealer to pass on the discount, it will be included as part of the overall consideration.