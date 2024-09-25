E-Commerce Inclusion In CPI Calculation On Cards As Households Step Up Online Spends

Among the changes being mulled for the introduction of the new base for the Consumer Price Index, the Ministry of Statistics and programme implementation is also taking stock of how best to incorporate changes in retail spending patterns post the pandemic and data from e-commerce portals.

As per estimates, online purchase by households is 7% at an all-India level, with 11% by urban households and 3.6% by rural households, officials from the ministry said. Among the proposed initiatives, the ministry is contemplating collection of e-commerce data from 12 towns, and mapping items on different platforms, as per popularity.

Speaking at an interaction with forecasters and economists on gross domestic product and consumer price index, officials from the ministry said that despite the rising dependence on e-commerce portals, the exercise is fraught with challenges. Given there is no precedence of seeking data on 'regular basis' from e-commerce companies, ambiguities remain in the process of data sharing. Options such as MoUs, are being explored to ensure adherence to timelines.

Globally, too, concerns regarding identifying and measuring online purchases to develop weights and augment outlet samples is a challenge, officials said.

The process of re-basing the CPI and GDP is currently underway.