Spillover From Overleveraging Of Unsecured Loan Borrowers By NBFCs To Banks Maybe Limited, Says ICRA

The spillover effect from overleveraging of unsecured loan borrowers from the non-banking financial space to the banking sector is likely to be limited, ICRA Limited said in a media roundtable on Thursday.

"While banks will also see stress from the overleveraging of borrowers through NBFCs, that proportion is insignificant to the overall bank’s balance sheet and capital," Karthik Srinivasan, group head financial sector ratings at ICRA, said.

According to him, borrowers from the banking channel would be in the upper strata as compared with that of NBFCs.

Banks will also not be immune to overleveraging, but they will feel as much pain as NBFCs that specifically operate in those segments.

It is also noteworthy that the income levels of the borrower have not increased in the same fashion as the growth rate of these unsecured loans, he said.

There has been high growth, and the slowdown will have its ramifications, which the rating agency is building in. "The overall component of these loans, which are less than Rs 100,000, is not very significant," he said.