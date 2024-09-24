S&P Retains India's GDP Growth Forecast At 6.8%

"Our outlook remains unchanged: we expect the RBI to begin cutting rates in October at the earliest and have pencilled in two rate cuts this fiscal year (year ending March 2025)," S&P said. S&P expects inflation to average 4.5% in the current fiscal.

The RBI's interest rate-setting monetary policy committee is set to meet on Oct. 7-9. The central bank has held the benchmark interest rate steady at 6.5% since February 2023 to keep inflation under check.