Society Interest Paramount: Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Rationale Behind Online Gaming Bill — Profit Exclusive

The objective of the Online Gaming Bill is to discourage aspects harmful to society, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told NDTV Profit on Wednesday, shortly after the Lok Sabha passed the legislation. The interests of society remain paramount, stated the minister.

The Bill will promote e-sports, which will get legal recognition, said Vaishnaw. There will be schemes and programs to promote and encourage e-sports as well as online social gaming, he added.

The minister emphasised that discouragement is only for the online money gaming, which has also seen use in money laundering. The World Health Organisation has also classified online money gaming as a separate public health disease, he pointed out.