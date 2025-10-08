Social Security, Occupational Safety, Health Safeguards: Centre Proposes New Labour Policy

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has proposed a National Labour and Employment Policy, Shram Shakti Niti 2025. The policy is aimed at providing universal social security to all workers and ensuring occupational safety and health.

The policy will also focus on empowering women and youth and enhance formalisation of the workforce to build a fair, inclusive and future-ready labour ecosystem in the country. The ministry will work as an employment facilitator and enable convergence among workers, training institutions and employers, enabling better convergence among all three.

According to the draft, the policy will be implemented in three phases. In addition, an inter-ministerial body named National Labour Employment Policy Implementation Council, chaired by the labour minister, will be put in place to track progress on goals and timelines that have been set for each of the three phases.

Among the key interventions in the policy are creation of Universal Social Security Account and integration of benefits under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, e-Shram, and State welfare board along with the convergence of National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Skill India into a single skill-employment continuum.

Another important aspect of the new policy is to increase women's participation to 35% by 2030.