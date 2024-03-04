Slower Growth In FY25 To Dampen Bank Credit

A slower growth in India's economy in fiscal 2025 is likely to moderate loan disbursements in the Indian banking system, according to analysts.

A median of 53 economists polled by Bloomberg shows the GDP growth forecast at 6.4% in FY25, sharply lower than the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 7%. This is 120 basis points slower than the 7.6% FY24 growth estimate, which the government has.

Economists have cited weakness in private consumption, uncertainty over external demand, and incomplete transmission of rate hikes as potential reasons. Moreover, the added push in credit offtake this year due to merger of Housing Development Finance Corp. with HDFC Bank Ltd. in July 2023, will fizzle out in FY25.

"There are risks as aggregate demand is largely driven by government capex," India Ratings & Research said in a report. "Prevailing consumption demand is still skewed in favour of the goods and services consumed by the households belonging to the upper 50% of the income bracket."

Yuvika Singhal, economist at QuantEco Research, expects the pent-up consumption demand in goods and services seen in post-Covid era to normalise in FY25, which may result in a moderation in bank credit to 14% going forward.

"The pace of moderation in credit could widen in FY25 because transmission of rate hikes is still not complete. That could impinge on urban leveraged consumption, and thereby credit growth in personal loans," Singhal told NDTV Profit.

This could be more pronounced in FY25, she said.

Interestingly, retail loan growth moderated to 18.4% in January, as against 20.7% a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India's sectoral credit data.

Growth in bank credit to industry decelerated to 7.8% year-on-year in January, compared to 8.7% in the same month last year, according to the monthly data release.

Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank, also echoes the view. "I don't expect the momentum to slow very significantly, but at a margin, we should see some slowdown (in bank credit)," he said.

India Ratings estimates banking system credit growth of around 15% year-on-year for FY25, compared with 17% currently. S&P Global Ratings also expects system-level credit growth to moderate to 14% next fiscal.