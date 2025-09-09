Business NewsEconomy & FinanceSitharaman Asked Whether Liquor Can Come Under GST. Her Response
ADVERTISEMENT

Sitharaman Asked Whether Liquor Can Come Under GST. Her Response

Alcohol, one of the highest revenue generators for the state government, presently falls out of the ambit of GST regime.

09 Sep 2025, 08:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at NDTV Profit's GST conclave. (Photo: NDTV Profit/YouTube screengrab)</p></div>
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at NDTV Profit's GST conclave. (Photo: NDTV Profit/YouTube screengrab)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

On the question of whether alcohol for human consumption and petroleum products will ever come under the Goods & Services Tax, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented that it depends on the states.

"Liquor coming under GST is entirely dependent on the states... It is up to the states. I can't comment," she said at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave on Tuesday.

Alcohol presently falls out of the ambit of GST regime. It is the highest revenue generators for the state governments and therefore taxation on alcohol is not the Centre's decision. Liquor and petroleum products are levied with other taxes such as excise duty and value added tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, the new GST reforms have applied a special 40% levy on sin goods and super luxury goods; these include a variety of things such as cigarettes, chewing tobacco, gutka, and zarda along with exclusively non-alcoholic aerated beverages, caffeinated beverages, and fruit drinks.

On Sept 3, The GST Council approved the most comprehensive overhaul of India’s consumption tax system since its introduction in 2017; under which GST slabs were reduced to two — a standard rate of 18% and a merit rate of 5% along with a special 40% demerit rate for select goods.

Sitharaman said the reforms were in the making since the past one-and-half years, and the imposition of tariffs by the United States had nothing to do with it.

ALSO READ

GST Conclave: Why Rates Not Rationalised Earlier? Sanjeev Sanyal Answers
Opinion
GST Conclave: Why Rates Not Rationalised Earlier? Sanjeev Sanyal Answers
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT