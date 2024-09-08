Singapore’s Oil Party Spoiled By Falling Prices And China Gloom

(Bloomberg) -- The oil party isn’t over yet — but for top merchants and executives gathering for talks and rooftop cocktails in Singapore this week, the exuberance that came with the outsized profits of recent years is quickly fading.

China’s economic slowdown, structural shifts in the global energy mix and the prospect of additional crude supply are all weighing on refiners and producers. Processing margins have tumbled. Traders will be no less glum, as the turbulence of the pandemic and of the months that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—once-in-a-generation events—have been replaced by low volatility.

The thousands of oil executives, hedge funds and investors gathering for the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference will be facing up to the grim reality that is already forcing Wall Street analysts to revise down price and demand forecasts. In recent weeks, global oil prices have erased all gains for this year. OPEC and allied nations have found themselves compelled to postpone a supply hike that could have tipped the market into surplus.

Sentiment is unquestionably bearish, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV in Singapore, absent a return to the geopolitical uncertainty and trading frenzy of the years when Donald Trump was in the White House. “It would take something like Trump coming back in to shake things up again to add that kind of excitement and turbulence back into the market.”