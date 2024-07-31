Sikkim's Unique Tax Exemption: All You Need To Know

As the last date for filing income tax returns approaches on July 31, taxpayers are busy completing their returns, leading to an interesting observation on social media. The northeastern Indian state of Sikkim, known for its beautiful landscape and green initiatives, stands out with its unique income tax exemptions.

Sikkim has recently gained attention on social media, with users sharing posts about the state's special exemption. The residents of Sikkim enjoy a unique privilege that no other state in the country shares. This has sparked widespread discussion and interest among social media users.

"Forget Dubai! Someone get me a resident's status for Sikkim. Kitne mai milega bhai?" said Aditya Singhania in a post on X, formerly Twitter.