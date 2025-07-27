Show Me The 'Whey': What Data Says On India's Protein Consumption

Everyone is suddenly trying to measure protein intake — what it is versus what it should be, what protein supplements to take, and what protein rich foods to consume. After Amul introduced an entire range of protein rich products including water, this week saw McDonald's introduce a protein slice in its burgers.

On an aggregate basis, a recent study by the Ministry of Statistics shows a modest uptick in India's protein consumption.

A marginal increase in the per capita per day intake of calorie as well as protein is observed from the period 2009-10 to 2023-24 at an all-India level in rural and urban areas, according to the findings of a study on the nutritional intake in India.

Average daily per capita per day protein intake rose to about 61.8 grams in rural India and 63.4 grams in urban India in 2023-24. Average daily per consumer per day intake – a unit used to measure energy requirement, pegs protein intake at 66.6 grams for rural areas and 69.9 grams for urban areas.