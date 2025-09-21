Shoppers Need To Be Extra Careful As New GST Rates Roll Out From Sept 22 — Here's Why

From retail to wholesale, the Indian commercial space is all geared up to welcome fresh GST rates on the first day of Navratri, that is, Sept 22; to ensure a smoother transition, the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a revised advisory so that it is easier for companies to implement the changes, but the system could create some confusion at local stores.

Manufacturers, packers, and importers may begin to stick new prices on the back of packaged goods. Since there might be cases when the old price of the products is visible alongsidethe new price, customers are strongly advised to re-check the prices of the products they are purchasing so as to save themselves from overpaying.

Earlier, companies had been advised to advertise the revised MRPs in two newspapers, but then this move was exempted.

Some shopkeepers may be unaware of the new changes, or it might just slip their minds, so they might accidentally overcharge a customer for, let's say, a packet of biscuits, which costs Rs. 25 after GST 2.0 but used to cost Rs. 40 earlier.

Besides, old packaging is allowed to be utilised till March 31, 2026, or till stocks are exhausted. Therefore, the prices will likely be corrected by using stickers, stamps, or even digital printing.

"The government’s clarification reduces compliance burdens for businesses while still ensuring transparency for consumers. But shoppers need to double-check MRPs to make sure they benefit from the GST reduction," Manoj Mishra, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, told India Today.

All in all, while the new GST prices are good news for many people, customers need to stay vigilant so as not to let the benefits of lower tax rates slip through their pockets.