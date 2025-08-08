'Self Respect Doesn't Permit Us...': Shashi Tharoor Weighs-In On India-US Tariff Tensions

Shashi Tharoor, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, stated that India should not "buckle under pressure" in the face of the 50% tariffs levied on it by US President Donald Trump.

The Congress MP, while speaking to NDTV, stressed on the "incredible unfairness of this particular imposition" by Trump.

Tharoor stated that Trump's rhetoric regarding the tariffs might be a negotiating tactic, but there was still a need for India to "fundamentally rethink" some of its assumptions about the US in terms of foreign policy.

"I'm afraid some of the language used was very belittling but we may just have to insist that our self respect, which doesn't permit us to surrender in this kind of process," he said.

He noted that there were double standards in the US' treatment of India in comparison to the terms and conditions it has set for the European Union and China — entities who purchased considerably more oil and gas from Russian compared to India.

"China buys far more oil and gas from Russia, not to mention trading a whole host of other items than we do... They've been given a 90-day negotiating window while we have 21 days. From Aug 27., our goods will be subjected to 50% tariffs while China will have 30%," Tharoor said.