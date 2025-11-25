SEZ Reforms To Curb Imports, Boost Competitiveness: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government’s upcoming Special Economic Zone (SEZ) reforms will be aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports from ASEAN and China by unlocking spare capacity inside existing zones.

He noted that inter-ministerial consultations are underway, with a clear mandate to allow SEZs to play a stronger role in domestic manufacturing. "Surplus capacities in SEZs can make Indian industry far more competitive and reduce avoidable imports, especially from ASEAN countries and China," Goyal said.

The reworked framework, expected to take over the now-shelved Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) proposal, will focus on simplified compliance, smoother DTA access, and greater flexibility for multi-sector units.

Officials say the move is intended to boost value addition inside India at a time when trade deficits with key Asian partners remain elevated. Goyal added that the reforms should help integrate SEZs into global value chains while strengthening India’s strategic manufacturing base.