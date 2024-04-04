Services PMI Continues To Rise On Buoyant Demand, Exports At Series High

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index rose to 61.2 in March from 60.6 in February, according to a statement on Thursday, pointing to one of the strongest growth rates seen in over 13-and-a-half years.

The upturn was largely attributed to healthy demand conditions, efficiency gains and positive sales developments.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 61.8 in March from 60.6 in February, the second-strongest upturn in over 13-and-a-half years.

For services, companies signalled a substantial improvement in new order intakes during March, with better demand for Indian services from domestic and international sources.