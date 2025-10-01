SEBI, NPCI Introduce Verified UPI Handles For Brokers, Mutual Funds To Curb Scams

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday unveiled two major initiatives including validated UPI Handles and 'SEBI Check' aimed at strengthening payment security for investors and curbing fraudulent fund collections by unregistered entities.

Developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India, the new system will enable UPI IDs of SEBI-registered investor-facing intermediaries to carry the exclusive '@valid' handle, along with category-specific suffixes such as '.brk' for brokers and '.mf' for mutual funds.

The initiative is designed to help investors easily identify legitimate intermediaries and ensure safer transactions in the securities market.

Major brokers covering over 90% of investors, along with all mutual funds have already adopted the '@valid' UPI handle, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement.

The feature, available as an additional payment option for investors, will coexist with existing modes like NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, giving investors flexibility in choosing their preferred transaction channel.

Payments made through these handles will display a distinctive 'thumbs-up inside a green triangle' icon, confirming transaction authenticity. A specially designed QR code with the same symbol will also ensure convenient and error-free transactions.

In its absence, investors will be alerted that the entity may not be registered with SEBI.

Also, the regulator has introduced 'SEBI Check', a tool enabling investors to independently verify bank account details and UPI IDs of registered intermediaries.

This can be done through the SEBI Check platform, its Saarthi app, or the SEBI portal, using either the @valid UPI ID or account number and IFSC code of the intermediary.

"These initiatives provide assured security, prevent fraud and enhance transparency in investor payments," SEBI said, urging investors to actively use the @valid handle and verify details before transferring funds.

SEBI stressed that the rollout of these initiatives underscores the regulator's continued commitment to safeguard investors, uphold market integrity and build robust digital trust in India's securities market ecosystem.

(With inputs from PTI).