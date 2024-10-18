Finance Ministry To Invite Applications For SEBI Chief Post In November, Government Sources Say

The Ministry of Finance will float an advertisement in the next few days inviting applications to appoint the next chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital markets regulator, to succeed Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year term will end in February 2025.

“The search process will begin in November after the advertisement comes out,” a top government official told NDTV Profit. Whether or not her term is extended, the source said, the appointment process must be followed.

This should clear the air on Buch’s continuation till the completion of her term. She has been facing allegations of a conflict of interest by her and her husband, Dhaval Buch.

Buch's predecessor, Ajay Tyagi, had his term extended for four years after the process of inviting applications was initiated in parallel. Similarly, UK Sinha, the chairman before Tyagi, received two extensions while the application process was invited during his tenure as well.