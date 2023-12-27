SBI Hikes Deposit Rates Across Tenures

State Bank of India has raised its deposit rates across tenures.

Rates have been raised for deposits under the one-year and those higher than three-year tenures. Rates hikes are effective from Wednesday, according to the SBI website.

The country's largest lender has raised interest rates by 50 basis points for deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days. This adjustment means that these deposits will now yield an interest rate of 3.5%.