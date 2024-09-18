Rise In Unsecured Small Ticket Loans Not Alarming, Says SBI Chairman

The rise in small-value unsecured loans with a ticket size of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh has been problematic because of new-to-credit customers, but it has not been alarming, State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty said.

“Banking industry is not into small value loans. Mainly NBFCs and MFIs are in this space. In my opinion, its not that alarming. The increase in credit risk weights has helped with the slowdown in retail unsecured credit,” Setty said at the sidelines of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Financial Market Conclave.

The structural modification by the Reserve Bank of India to decrease the refresh timeline of credit bureau scores of a borrower to 15 days from two months has helped, Setty said at the panel discussion.

This shows that the RBI has ensured that data based lending is robust, he said.

In November, the RBI had increased risk weights on personal loans given by banks and non-banking financial companies and that of banks exposure to NBFCs.