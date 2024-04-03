Samsung Launches AI-Powered Home Appliance Range To Target Premium Space

Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched its fresh AI-powered range of home appliances 'BeSpoke AI' in India on Wednesday, as it targets a customised and sustainable experience for customers.

The range of products include air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens and washing machines, all backed by artificial intelligence chips, Wi-Fi facilities, Bixby voice assistance and internal cameras, the company said.

"With AI appliances, our objective is to further strengthen our premium portfolio and increase our market share in the premium segment," Saurabh Baishakhia, senior director-digital appliances at the company, told NDTV Profit.

All appliances currently fall in the premium side at present, but with time, they will try to bring down the cost to Rs 20,000-30,000 for all these products, Baishakhia said.

The new refrigerators, according to the company, will be able to identify up to 33 food items, the staleness and expiry of food products, and will suggest food recipes based on what's kept in stock. Other than that, the inbuilt cameras will provide a complete inside view of the refrigerator.

Washing machines will also be equipped to determine the intensity, time and type of wash required by gauging the dirt on the cloth and the fabric. The AI wash feature in the machine will ensure a custom wash depending on the softness, water level, soil level and detergent level to create a custom wash recipe.

With the new set of air conditioners, users will be able to cool and track the temperatures of ACs at their homes from a distance of 150 metres to 30 kilometres through their smartphones. AI-based sensors will also enable the AC to regulate cooling, according to the current room temperature.

The new AI microwave will offer services, such as personalising diet recipes to a 'low fat' version. Amenities such as curd-maker and dough-marker will also be offered by Samsung, all equipped with artificial intelligence.

Dipesh Shah, managing director at Samsung Research and Development Institute of India, said all Samsung appliances in the household can be interconnected, and this system will also be able to warn users about any malfunctioning to avoid disruption or accidents through its AI homecare feature. All the appliances will be powered by an AI-backed security system by Samsung.

Shah said Indians are highly tech-savvy, and as per their research, most Gen-Zs and millennials appreciate the use of AI for customisation and ease. However, awareness and training on use of AI-backed appliances will still remain a key challenge, for which all necessary steps are expected to be taken. "There is lot of work left to be done on the marketing side and on the social side."

The AI range will give up to 10% energy savings in refrigerators, 20% in ACs and up to 70% in washing machine, the company said in a press release.

AI will also help in the sustainability of these appliances by notifying users when the refrigerator needs water filter replacement or their air conditioners require a filter change through the SmartThings app.