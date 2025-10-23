Same-Day Cheque Clearance: Teething Issues Persist Even Three Weeks After Rollout

The National Payments Corp. informed that some teething issues surrounding same-day cheque clearances continued for its new cheque truncation system nearly three weeks since implementation, through an official release.

The corporation added that while presently, no cheque remains uncleared, it has observed that the teething issues have persisted in both the central systems and some banks. In accordance to that, NPCI has advised banks to credit the customers’ account for the positively confirmed cheques after positive/negative confirmation has been provided.

"As on date every instrument that was presented for clearing by banks have been cleared and positive/negative confirmation provided", the release stated.

The payments corporation re-affirmed that efforts are underway to address the remaining challenges and to ensure that all cheques presented are paid on the same day.

Further, it acknowledged the glitches and said, "We note that some customers faced delays in the initial days due to delays in the clearing process. We regret the inconvenience caused due to these delays."

Since its rollout on Oct. 4, 2025, the NPCI's new system which aimed at enabling same-day cheque clearance, has facilitated positive clearance of 2.56 crore instruments amounting to over Rs 3 lakh crore through the central system, as per the data given in the release.

On Oct. 14, the umbrella payments body had addressed a similar issue with both the central system run by the NPCI and the participating banks experiencing teething issues. This led to delays in clearing, crediting customer accounts, and a high volume of returns.