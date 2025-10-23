Business NewsEconomy & FinanceRussian Oil Supply To India Set To Fall To Near Zero
ADVERTISEMENT

Russian Oil Supply To India Set To Fall To Near Zero

State refiners including Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. typically buy Russian crude on the spot market.

23 Oct 2025, 09:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Flows of Russian oil to major Indian processors are expected to fall to near zero after US sanctions on crude giants Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, according to senior refinery executives.

State refiners including Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. typically buy Russian crude on the spot market, while privately-owned Reliance Industries Ltd. has a long-term contract with Rosneft.

India is the world’s top buyer of Russian oil. The executives asked not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

ALSO READ

India's Russian Oil Imports Will Be 'Down To Nothing' By Year-End, Claims Trump
Opinion
India's Russian Oil Imports Will Be 'Down To Nothing' By Year-End, Claims Trump
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT